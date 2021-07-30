Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

FBC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

FBC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

