Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
FBC opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.13.
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.
About Flagstar Bancorp
Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.
