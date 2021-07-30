Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Stepan has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years.

SCL opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.37. Stepan has a 52-week low of $105.96 and a 52-week high of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

