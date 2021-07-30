Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

