Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EADSY. AlphaValue raised Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.16.

EADSY opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -490.64 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14. Airbus has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

