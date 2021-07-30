Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Intercontinental Exchange has raised its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

