Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 2.1%

Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 80,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 133,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

ADZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on Adventus Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The firm has a market cap of C$124.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.07.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

