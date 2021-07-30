Ares Capital Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ares Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 95.89%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

ARCC opened at $19.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Capital by 463.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Ares Capital by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

