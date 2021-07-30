Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Trading 1.6% Higher

Kidoz Inc. (CVE:KIDZ)’s share price traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.65. 43,944 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 26,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Kidoz from C$2.28 to C$2.23 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of C$85.38 million and a PE ratio of 325.00.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

