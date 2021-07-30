Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$35.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

NYSE:TECK opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,310,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,149,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,902,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,566,000 after buying an additional 723,227 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,029,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Teck Resources by 788.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,241,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after buying an additional 5,538,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

