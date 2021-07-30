Morgan Stanley Sells 224,981 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,931,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 224,981 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $71,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,929 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $47.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.03.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

