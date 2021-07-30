BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 79.3% in July

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 79.3% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 90,194 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 278,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $15.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

