Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.35.

Shares of CHRW opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,565,000 after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

