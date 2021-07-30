First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 82.5% in July

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 189,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 518,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CIBR opened at $49.36 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 122,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000.

