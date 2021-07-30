REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Short Interest Up 80.7% in July

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the June 30th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

OTCMKTS RNWEF opened at $2.01 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00.

Get REC Silicon ASA alerts:

REC Silicon ASA Company Profile

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for REC Silicon ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REC Silicon ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.