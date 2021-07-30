Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ FY2021 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78. The company has a market cap of $931.83 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.