Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

IEA opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $293.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 819.3% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 384,280 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 42.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,869 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 309.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

