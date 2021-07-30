Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric has a twelve month low of $53.05 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $437.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after purchasing an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $46,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

