Lonza Group’s (LZAGY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

LZAGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lonza Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $76.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.64. Lonza Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.04.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

