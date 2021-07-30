Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Pentair by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,228,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.40. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $72.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.21.

In related news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

