Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 128,471 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,471 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $162,643,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,165,000 after buying an additional 174,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,927,000 after buying an additional 130,843 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $329.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.53 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.89 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.25.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

