68,000 Shares in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth $220,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

