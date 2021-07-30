Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 70.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 236,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 569,076 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 6.57.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 29.22%. On average, analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

