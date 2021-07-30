Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $808,000 Investment in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACMR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 38.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,216,000 after buying an additional 281,723 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 619.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 185,925 shares in the last quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth $10,280,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,988,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital upped their price target on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

ACMR stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.03 and a 12 month high of $144.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 0.77.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. ACM Research’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

