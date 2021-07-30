D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 193.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,665 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 96.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 73.4% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 45,613 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

