D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 98,581 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,694 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,581 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.28% of Great Western Bancorp worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 182,937 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.