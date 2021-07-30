InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Position Increased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 236,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after acquiring an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 155.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE IHG opened at $66.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 216.06 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.43. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

IHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.