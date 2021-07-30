Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,530 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.08% of Universal Insurance worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

In related news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market cap of $437.96 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $262.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.49 million. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Insurance Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.