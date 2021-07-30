William Blair Comments on Rollins, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Rollins in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. William Blair also issued estimates for Rollins’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROL. TheStreet raised Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ROL stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 18.5% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in Rollins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 18,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Rollins by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

