D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $683.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.09.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush cut TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

