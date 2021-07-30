Reviewing Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) & PROG (NYSE:PRG)

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and Katapult’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG 8.74% 27.12% 16.90% Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16%

95.6% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of Katapult shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROG and Katapult’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $2.48 billion 1.20 -$61.47 million $3.45 12.86 Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A

Katapult has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROG.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PROG and Katapult, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $60.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.55%. Katapult has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Katapult’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Katapult is more favorable than PROG.

Summary

PROG beats Katapult on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

