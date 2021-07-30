D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,859 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,710 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.71% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of TRST opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $25.25 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

