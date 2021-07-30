D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,614 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $51.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.