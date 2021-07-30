NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NiSource plans to invest $40 billion in the long-term utility infrastructure modernization program. The ongoing investments will further enhance the reliability of natural gas and electric operations and help the company offer efficient services to its expanding customer base. Also, the utility continues to add clean power assets. Moreover, nearly 75% of its investment is recouped within 18 months through rate hikes, which provides necessary funds to strengthen its infrastructure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the utility is exposed to variability in cash flows associated with volatility in natural gas prices. Despite efforts made to maintain its assets, the old machineries may turn defunct and cause unplanned outages. Also, any delay in completion of capital projects is likely to increase its costs.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

Shares of NI opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

