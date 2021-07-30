Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Medifast by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Medifast by 1,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Medifast in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MED. B. Riley upped their target price on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MED stock opened at $281.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $289.73. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.59 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.42.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. Medifast’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

In other Medifast news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $154,518.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,481 shares of company stock worth $6,373,977. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

