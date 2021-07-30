Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 20.20 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 20.20 target price on Clariant (AEX:CLN) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 20 price target on Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 19.50 target price on Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 17.20 price target on Clariant in a research note on Thursday.

Clariant has a 52-week low of CHF 18.27 and a 52-week high of CHF 29.48.

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

