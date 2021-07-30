Virtu Financial LLC Invests $532,000 in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1,087.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth about $7,991,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE opened at $247.58 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

