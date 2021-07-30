Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Schindler to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.07.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $326.70 on Friday. Schindler has a 12 month low of $249.25 and a 12 month high of $326.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.05.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

