Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $1,076,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

