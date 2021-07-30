Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €55.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.