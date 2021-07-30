Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Lifted by Analyst

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EastGroup Properties in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EastGroup Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.50.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $175.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.57. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 124,960 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,033,000 after purchasing an additional 46,632 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.