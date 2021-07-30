Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,089 Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $70,506,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,656,000 after buying an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $126.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.24.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

