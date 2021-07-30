TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TDK had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 5.37%.

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $117.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.22. TDK has a 12 month low of $103.36 and a 12 month high of $175.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

TTDKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TDK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TDK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products, and Other segments.

