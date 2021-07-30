Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will announce $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41).

UNIT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

