Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues Earnings Results

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Acadia Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.050-$1.140 EPS.

AKR opened at $21.23 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.83, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

