Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%.
AMG opened at $158.83 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.
In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile
Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.
