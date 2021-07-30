HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright Sells 200 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $254.45.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $223.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.