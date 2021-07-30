Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.60. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.13.

GNRC opened at $419.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12 month low of $147.36 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

