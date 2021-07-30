Oppenheimer Weighs in on United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Parcel Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.54. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $191.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after purchasing an additional 714,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 396.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after purchasing an additional 552,343 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

