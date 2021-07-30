Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IQVIA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

IQV has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $248.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.67. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $184,178,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 29.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 28,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $850,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.