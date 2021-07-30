Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) Declares Dividend Increase – $7.60 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (ASX:RIO) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 7.6006 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous interim dividend of $2.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

